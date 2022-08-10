Des Lacs-Burlington girls golf team returns three state qualifiers from 2021

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - The DLB girls golf team returns three state qualifiers from last season after a tenth-place finish.

After winning the region individual title, then-junior Lauryn Keller led all Lakers at state, finishing tied for third.

Now in her final season of high school golf, Lauryn is splitting her time between practice at Wildwood Country Club in Des Lacs and working at Vardon Golf Club.

“I come to practice, go to work, then I’ll practice for the rest of the night. I play golf at least eight hours a day, probably. You just have to keep wanting it and keep going for your goals. Always keep trying to get better,” said Lauryn.

Zannah Bjerklie, a junior, and Laila Christianson, an eighth grader, both qualified for the state ‘B’ in Carrington last year. This year’s championship will be played at Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot.

“We can go out and practice whenever we want. We can know where to hit, what clubs to hit and have a ‘feel’ of the course,” said Zannah.

The Lakers play at the Kenmare Varsity Invitational on Aug. 18 at the Kenmare Country Club.

