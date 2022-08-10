Burgum joins other governors in urging president to stop vaccination requirements for travelers

The governors are asking the president to "allow travel to return to normal and stop hurting our states' economies."(Gov. Doug Burgum / Twitter)
By Your News Leader Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, joined 16 other governors urging President Biden to drop COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements for travelers.

Burgum included a copy of the letter in a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon. The governors are asking the president to “allow travel to return to normal and stop hurting our states’ economies.”

The letter goes on to say, “…maintaining a vaccine mandate for legal travelers is particularly contradictory given your recent push to revoke the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 Order, which allows DHS to expel migrants from the country for public health reasons. Why are insisting on vaccine requirements for legal temporary travelers but not for illegal immigrants who are attempting to stay in our country permanently?”

