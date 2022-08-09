Williston to Vegas: Sun Country to provide direct flights starting September 8

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - People in northwest North Dakota will soon have an easier opportunity to fly south for the fall and winter.

Making plans to visit Las Vegas can be difficult in the Williston area, because the cheapest option forces you to drive at least two hours away to a different airport. That all changes next month, when Sun Country Airlines returns to provide a direct flight from the Williston Basin International Airport.

The airline’s second season at XWA will start on September 8, providing flights on Thursdays and Sundays up to December 18. Adding new flights has been a goal for the city, and people said they are excited to have this opportunity.

“It’s definitely so much more convenient to fly out of Williston. Having that direct flight is great, and plus with the cost of gas, it sure saves on money and time on driving somewhere else,” said Lynn Stevens, Williston.

Sun Country’s brand is still relatively new to North Dakota. The Minnesota-based airline provides flights to popular destinations at a very low cost, similar to Allegiant. Name recognition is vital for the airline to succeed in Williston.

“The big driver this year is just making sure we continue to push that name out and get people’s attention. Ultimately, when people have a good experience, they are telling their friends and family,” said Anthony Dudas, XWA Airport Director.

Sun Country officials said Williston exceeded their expectations last year in terms of seats filled, and are eager to see even higher numbers this season.

“Putting more seats in demonstrates our confidence in the success we saw a year ago, that we can come back with even more flights this year,” said Brian Davis.

Davis added that passenger numbers will help determine the length of the season next year.

In 2023, the airline will not only provide flights to Las Vegas, but Phoenix, another highly requested destination.

