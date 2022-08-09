Williston Basin School District approves preliminary budget

By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 9, 2022
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District approved their preliminary budget Monday.

The figures, prepared by superintendent Richard Faidley and his administrative team, show a $70 million revenue budget, which he calls a conservative estimate, that will cover their expenses. The mill levy total this year is expected to be 82 mills, three less than last year. With the preliminary work done, Faidley says it’s now his goal to help make sure the district’s financials remain transparent to the community.

“We are going to be able to provide the community and the board with updated monthly information that will be in picture form, as well as graph form and narrative form, so that the community can track along our budget expenditures on a month-to-month basis,” said Faidley.

The revenue budget could increase depending on the state’s gross production tax figures.

A public hearing on the preliminary budget is scheduled for September 8 at the Williston Public Library.

