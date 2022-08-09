Tokio woman sentenced to life in prison in foster child’s death

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have handed down a second life sentence in the death of a foster child on the Spirit Lake Reservation in May 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Tammy Longie, of Tokio, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder within Indian country, as well as three counts of child abuse in Indian country, and child neglect in Indian country.

Investigators said that FBI and BIA agents responded to the home of Erich and Tammy Longie, and found the five-year-old child’s body in the basement.

Prosecutors said bruising was observed on the child’s body, and their death was ruled a homicide.

Another foster child in the home was hospitalized due to abuse and malnutrition, and two biological children had also suffered abuse, according to investigators.

The foster children had been placed in the Longie’s care in July 2019.

Erich, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges, was sentenced to life in prison in June.

