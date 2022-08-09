Tokio woman sentenced to life in prison in foster child’s death

Life sentence for Tammy Longie in death of foster child
Life sentence for Tammy Longie in death of foster child(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have handed down a second life sentence in the death of a foster child on the Spirit Lake Reservation in May 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Tammy Longie, of Tokio, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder within Indian country, as well as three counts of child abuse in Indian country, and child neglect in Indian country.

Investigators said that FBI and BIA agents responded to the home of Erich and Tammy Longie, and found the five-year-old child’s body in the basement.

Prosecutors said bruising was observed on the child’s body, and their death was ruled a homicide.

Another foster child in the home was hospitalized due to abuse and malnutrition, and two biological children had also suffered abuse, according to investigators.

The foster children had been placed in the Longie’s care in July 2019.

Erich, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges, was sentenced to life in prison in June.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
McLean County Friday night incident
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
North Dakota State Fair
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

Latest News

Wolf Pup Daycare building
McKenzie County approves funding for new daycare facility in 2024; temporary buildings coming next spring
Babe Ruth painting on Williston business window
Babe Ruth World Series a big opportunity for Williston Tourism
feed the hungry
Bottineau Food Pantry feeds 10% of town
sptscast
Evening Sportscast 8/8/22