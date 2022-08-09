Second Minot-area mosquito spray tentatively planned for Tuesday night

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The City of Minot said late Tuesday afternoon that the summer’s second mosquito spray is expected to take place Tuesday night.

The city said flight crews will start at Minot Air Force Base at around 8:30 p.m. and work south, likely hitting the city around 10 p.m.

A similar spray occurred mid-last month.

The chemical used poses minimal risk to people and pets, though you’re encouraged to keep your pets indoors if you can.

Beekeepers are notified ahead of time.

