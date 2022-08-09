Red River Women’s Clinic has raised more than a million dollars

Red River Women's Clinic surpasses $1 million fundraising goal.
Red River Women's Clinic surpasses $1 million fundraising goal.(Valley News Live)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 9, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The fundraiser to move North Dakota’s only abortion provider across the state line to Moorhead, Minnesota has now crossed the million-dollar mark.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page for the Red River Women’s Clinic is just over $1,003,000. That meets the clinic’s goal.

The clinic’s director says the funds will be spent to continue serving patients at the Fargo location while renovations are underway at the Moorhead space. An additional fundraiser organizer says they hope to use funds for a contract to provide tele-health medication abortion service to people in states where abortion is legal.

The Fargo clinic will have to cease operations on August 26th.

