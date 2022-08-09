Program styling up self esteem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -When people think of helping, they often donate food or clothes, which are necessities.

But they aren’t the only things people need. Ministry on the Margins has found a way to help boost self-esteem with a program that really makes the cut.



Word is buzzing around about the free haircut program provided by Ministry on the Margins. For two years now, every second Tuesday of the month the organizations hosts the event.



“As people were coming back from the pandemic and COVID, we’ve started periodically doing it and then it has grown into a piece that we do every month,” director of Ministry on the Margins Sister Kathleen Atkinson said.



It was Jenessa Malarkey’s first time participating in the program. She said the room was bursting with joy and excitement after the haircuts.



“Friends that have been at Heartview, they have had the same haircut for the longest time,” Malarkey said. “And someone offered them a haircut and they look fabulous. So it’s just really nice to experience that and experience the joy that they have having a new haircut.”



One of the main goals of the program is to help boost people’s confidence.



“But we need to look presentable if we are going to apply for a job,” Atkinson said. “We need to look presentable just to feel good and positive about our own selves. So a haircut is such a piece for that.”



Stylists from Glance Spa and Salon donate their time and supplies...and the salon has been involved since the beginning of the program.



“I love my haircut, I feel like it is just bouncier and it’s all around a good do for me,” Malarkey said.



The program serves 20-25 people per month. The next free haircut session is on Tuesday Sept., 13.



Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.