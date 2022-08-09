North Dakota Department of Transportation rewarded $19.5 million for its Tribal Safety Project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will give $19.5 million dollars to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

This will be used to build roundabouts, turn lanes and lighting on the Standing Rock and Fort Berthold Indian Reservations. A 2017 Roadway Safety Review found roads and highways need updating.

In March, North Dakota’s delegation sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, asking for more money because more people in the state means more wear on the roads and highways.

