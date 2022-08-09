ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal

Isaak’s appeal has not yet been decided
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.
Attorneys have been asked to submit arguments for Isaak's appeal.(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, a jury found Chad Isaak guilty of murdering four RJR employees in a 2019 attack and a district court judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Isaak appealed. A spokesperson for the North Dakota State Penitentiary reported that Isaak died by suicide July 31.

At the time of his death, Isaak’s appeal had not been decided. Tuesday, the North Dakota Supreme Court asked attorneys to file briefs on whether the appeal should be considered moot and dismissed, or if the case abates (is suspended).

If the case is abated, it can be revived if a judge gives approval to resume the hearings.

Attorneys in the case have until Aug. 30 to submit their arguments.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
McLean County Friday night incident
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night

Latest News

Red River Women's Clinic surpasses $1 million fundraising goal.
Red River Women’s Clinic has raised more than a million dollars
School district approves preliminary budget
Williston Basin School District approves preliminary budget
10PM Sportscast 8/8/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/8/2022
Life sentence for Tammy Longie in death of foster child
Tokio woman sentenced to life in prison in foster child’s death