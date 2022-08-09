ND Supreme Court asks attorneys to submit arguments to dismiss or suspend Chad Isaak’s appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, a jury found Chad Isaak guilty of murdering four RJR employees in a 2019 attack and a district court judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Isaak appealed. A spokesperson for the North Dakota State Penitentiary reported that Isaak died by suicide July 31.

At the time of his death, Isaak’s appeal had not been decided. Tuesday, the North Dakota Supreme Court asked attorneys to file briefs on whether the appeal should be considered moot and dismissed, or if the case abates (is suspended).

If the case is abated, it can be revived if a judge gives approval to resume the hearings.

Attorneys in the case have until Aug. 30 to submit their arguments.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.