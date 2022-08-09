ND monkeypox numbers

Monkeypox Graphic
Monkeypox Graphic(KFYR)
By Bella kraft
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency last week. Only two cases have been reported in North Dakota so far.

Out of state travel was determined to be the source in one case and the other is still being investigated. There are 275 doses of the monkeypox vaccine available in the state. With such limited number of vaccines, the state is working with local health care providers to distribute to people at high risk.

“The risk is low for the general public really here, we have a subpopulation of our public that has been disproportionately impacted by this and the idea here is that is where we need to be targeting our resources here,” Chief of ND Department of Health Disease Control and Forensic Pathlogy Kirby Kruger said.

There have been 50 doses of the monkeypox vaccine given out in the state

