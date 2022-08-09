Minot Public Schools looking at hefty tax increase for ‘23 amid district expansion

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Residents in the Minot Public School District are facing a property tax increase in the coming year, largely due to what voters decided at the ballot box in December.

The school board approved its preliminary budget for 2023 which includes the mill increase that came with the $100 million bond vote aimed at expanding the district and alleviating overcrowding.

They are looking at a 33.09 mill levy increase for the district. That is the increase voted for by residents.

That amounts to about a $149 for the year, for a home valued at 100,000.

“The budget in front of you is a deficit budget of approximately $3,486,000. This is still very preliminary. We’re still working on staffing and we expect our health insurance rates to be coming in shortly,” said Laura Dokken, business manager.

Approving the preliminary budget means they can’t increase it further. There will be opportunities for the public to voice thoughts on the proposed budget.

The district is able to cut the increase down between now and the final approval deadline on Oct. 10. They also approved the next bid packet for work on Minot North.

“So this really gets the ball rolling here. We’re going to start seeing some stuff,” said Mike Gessner, Vice President.

That gives contractors a limited authorization to proceed on underground work, earthwork, and prefabricated walls.

“A third of your work is underground, you don’t even see it. So we have to get rolling on this so we can get footings and foundations in this fall. Beginning of June next summer we’ll take possession of all of it,” said Mark Vollmer, MPS Superintendent.

They said the board will look over the budget two more times before it’s done.

They will have a public budget meeting on Sept. 8 to for those that want to comment.

