McKenzie County approves funding for new daycare facility in 2024; temporary buildings coming next spring

Wolf Pup Daycare building
Wolf Pup Daycare building(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - More daycare space will be coming to Watford City next year.

Earlier this month, the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners voted to approve more than $18 million towards building a second Wolf Pup Daycare facility. The funding also includes the purchase of two modular buildings to allow expansion as early as next spring. Commissioners called it a necessary investment.

“Wolf Pup One, I think, was a great investment in the community. That was a collaborative effort between county, city, and school. In a lot of ways, I think it’s become a model for what other communities across the state are doing to address these childcare needs and how they affect workforce,” said Joel Brown, county commissioner.

Once completed, the new facility is expected to take in another 200 kids. Wolf Pup’s Director Tessa Moberg says her waiting list has been extensive since opening in 2014, showing the need for more daycare facilities.

The new building will be located east of town near Fox Hills Elementary. It’s expected to be completed in August 2024.

