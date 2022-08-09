Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic.

“We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, this marks the third traffic fatality among Sturgis rallygoers since 6 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.