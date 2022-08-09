Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic

A person was killed in a three-motorcycle crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
By Bryan Womack
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic.

“We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, this marks the third traffic fatality among Sturgis rallygoers since 6 a.m. Saturday.

