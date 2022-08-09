Battling the nursing shortage in the classroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses are one profession in high demand, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing predicting that the workforce is expected to grow seven percent by 2029.

This auditorium can seat nearly 100 nursing students — a small drop in the bucket for the estimated 170,000 the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts will be needed in the workforce this year. But at the University of Mary, there are more than enough students interested in filling that need.

“We actually admitted a class size slightly larger than the number of seats we typically host, because we had a few more qualified applicants that we wanted to help them reach their goal. Especially knowing the strain, the industry is feeling right now in filling open nursing positions,” said Dr. Billie Madler, the Associate Dean of Nursing at the University of Mary.

Sanford Health in Bismarck partners with North Dakota State University in Fargo, and they say interest in nursing is still high, but not all programs are full.

“In general, in North Dakota we are seeing an increase or a little uptick in interest in nursing, but there are certain schools that do have capacity,” Dr. Wendy Kopp.

Dr. Madler says a multifaceted approach is necessary to recover from the shortage as well as to help produce and support new nurses.

“The collaboration between units of academia and units of health care systems need to work together really closely to help build and support nursing education and nursing professionals in the field,” said Dr. Madler.

Dr. Kopp adds that tapping into the interests of young kids to help develop interest in a career is also important.

“It’s really pipeline development. It’s really starting at a young age and working with our K - 12 programs,” said Dr. Kopp.

Both doctors agreed the nurse shortage won’t be solved solely with sign-on bonuses or higher wages, but by developing those who already have the compassionate, critical thinking characteristics that nurses possess.

