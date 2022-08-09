Babe Ruth World Series a big opportunity for Williston Tourism

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Teams from all over the country will be arriving in Williston this week for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. For local officials, this means more than just baseball.

While the tournament committee works on getting Ardean Aafedt Stadium ready, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce have been preparing to welcome players and fans to northwest North Dakota. They say it’s their goal to leave a good impression for those making the trip.

“Some of these people have never been to North Dakota or even the Midwest. They really are coming from all over the country and it’s a great opportunity to showcase North Dakota and the Williston area,” said Amy Krueger, executive director of the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Besides the games, Krueger says visitors will also have the opportunity to tour some attractions around the area, including Fort Union and the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

