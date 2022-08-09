Babe Ruth World Series a big opportunity for Williston Tourism

Babe Ruth painting on Williston business window
Babe Ruth painting on Williston business window(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Teams from all over the country will be arriving in Williston this week for the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. For local officials, this means more than just baseball.

While the tournament committee works on getting Ardean Aafedt Stadium ready, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce have been preparing to welcome players and fans to northwest North Dakota. They say it’s their goal to leave a good impression for those making the trip.

“Some of these people have never been to North Dakota or even the Midwest. They really are coming from all over the country and it’s a great opportunity to showcase North Dakota and the Williston area,” said Amy Krueger, executive director of the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Besides the games, Krueger says visitors will also have the opportunity to tour some attractions around the area, including Fort Union and the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
McLean County Friday night incident
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
North Dakota State Fair
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

Latest News

feed the hungry
Bottineau Food Pantry feeds 10% of town
sptscast
Evening Sportscast 8/8/22
sls pitcher
Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks Pitcher Carter Rost
weather
Evening Weather 8/8/22