West Fargo Schools implementing cellphone-free classroom rule

Boy using mobile phone while leaning on wall in school corridor.
Boy using mobile phone while leaning on wall in school corridor.(Storyblocks/Wavebreak Media)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District is implementing a new rule for the 2022-2023 school year to remove distraction and promote face-to-face connection. The district says cellphones cannot be used in middle and high school classrooms.

The district says cellphones should be out-of-use and out-of-sight, off or in silent mode, from the first bell to the last bell of all classes. This rule also applies to study hall and in flexed learning spaces.

“Secondary school staff have overwhelmingly agreed that a consistent school-wide policy to bar cellphone use during class will help students stay more present and engaged in learning,” the district said in a statement.

School administration says intent is to support students in their academic success, remove a major distraction and promote face-to-face collaboration and connection.

“Teachers have repeatedly observed that a cellphone on a desk, even when in use as a research tool, still provides too much temptation. When it dings or buzzes, the minds of even the best students wander away.”

Students can use cell phones during non-instructional times, including passing time, lunch, and before and after school.

The district is asking parents and guardians to help in the enforcement of this policy. If you need to get in touch with a student during school hours, you are asked to call the school’s main office.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
McLean County Friday night incident
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
North Dakota State Fair
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

Latest News

UMary Nursing Classroom
Battling the nursing shortage in the classroom
Educator flight
North Dakota teachers reach new heights exploring career options for students
#Swing Away in Mandan
Indoor batting cage business up and running in Mandan
Anglers should keep fish caught in deep water
Anglers encouraged to keep fish caught in deep waters
26-year-old Deshawn Taylor
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck