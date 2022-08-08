West Fargo Schools implementing cellphone-free classroom rule

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District is implementing a new rule for the 2022-2023 school year to remove distraction and promote face-to-face connection. The district says cellphones cannot be used in middle and high school classrooms.

The district says cellphones should be out-of-use and out-of-sight, off or in silent mode, from the first bell to the last bell of all classes. This rule also applies to study hall and in flexed learning spaces.

“Secondary school staff have overwhelmingly agreed that a consistent school-wide policy to bar cellphone use during class will help students stay more present and engaged in learning,” the district said in a statement.

School administration says intent is to support students in their academic success, remove a major distraction and promote face-to-face collaboration and connection.

“Teachers have repeatedly observed that a cellphone on a desk, even when in use as a research tool, still provides too much temptation. When it dings or buzzes, the minds of even the best students wander away.”

Students can use cell phones during non-instructional times, including passing time, lunch, and before and after school.

The district is asking parents and guardians to help in the enforcement of this policy. If you need to get in touch with a student during school hours, you are asked to call the school’s main office.

