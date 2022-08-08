US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers

The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Army is working on something historic – a combat-ready bra designed for female soldiers.

The “Army tactical brassiere” will be the first official uniform bra the Army has offered female soldiers in history.

It’s still in development, and the design team has talked to hundreds of female soldiers to design the proper fit, function, support and performance.

Because it’s considered tactical and not just a sportswear item, the bra has gone through a lot of testing, even including flame-resistant testing.

If it gets the thumbs up, the bra will be an official part of the soldier’s uniform.

