Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset.

A biker riding a Honda reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following Harley-Davidson motorcycle then hit the Honda in the road.

The 51-year-old rider of the Harley was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and where he is from was not released. The 64-year-old Honda rider was taken to the Sturgis hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the second fatality of the 82nd Sturgis Rally, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Saturday, a biker was killed when he rear-ended another motorcycle that slowed on Highway 34, 18 miles east of Hayes. The 58-year-old rider died at Monument Hospital in Rapid City. The other rider, 68, was taken to the Philip hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday, there were 13 injury crashes. In 11 of the crashes, the rider lost control and another crash was due to a mechanical failure. In one crash, an SUV driver pulled out onto Highway 16 in Custer, hitting a bike. The motorcycle rider and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

