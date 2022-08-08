Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.(MGN Online)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset.

A biker riding a Honda reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following Harley-Davidson motorcycle then hit the Honda in the road.

The 51-year-old rider of the Harley was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and where he is from was not released. The 64-year-old Honda rider was taken to the Sturgis hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the second fatality of the 82nd Sturgis Rally, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Saturday, a biker was killed when he rear-ended another motorcycle that slowed on Highway 34, 18 miles east of Hayes. The 58-year-old rider died at Monument Hospital in Rapid City. The other rider, 68, was taken to the Philip hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday, there were 13 injury crashes. In 11 of the crashes, the rider lost control and another crash was due to a mechanical failure. In one crash, an SUV driver pulled out onto Highway 16 in Custer, hitting a bike. The motorcycle rider and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

