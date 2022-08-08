Teenager in custody for robbing off-duty officer in New Orleans, police say

An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday in the French...
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday in the French Quarter by a 16-year-old suspect who later was arrested, the NOPD said.(Gray News, file)
By Ken Daley and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday in French Quarter, according to authorities.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, or the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed on the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.

WVUE reports the off-duty police officer was riding a bicycle on St. Louis Street between Royal and Bourbon streets, when the teen “approached and demanded the victim’s bike.” Police said the officer “did not comply,” which led to a struggle between the officer and suspect.

The teen managed to rob the 23-year-old police officer of unspecified “property” before fleeing the scene, but later was found and taken into custody, according to the department.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on allegations of second-degree battery and simple robbery.

The NOPD did not disclose injuries sustained by the officer, nor say when or where the suspect was apprehended.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

