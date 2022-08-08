Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks Pitcher Carter Rost

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – It’s the final week of the regular season for the Bismarck Larks and the final episode of our summer league series. In this week’s segment, we talked with one of the standout pitchers on the team about his time in the capital city.

Neil Vierzba, KFYR-TV Sports Reporter, said: “Welcome into another edition of Summer League Series and joining me this week is Bismarck Larks Pitcher Carter Rost. Carter, you’ve spent a lot of time on this mound. You played for BSC in the spring and you’re also coming into your second season with the Larks now. What makes it so special to play in front of the Bismarck community and playing at this ballpark right here?”

Carter Rost said: “Bismarck in general has just been a really good baseball town. I know for the Larks and stuff like that, it’s been amazing. I know at BSC, we had two really good years at BSC. It’s just been really amazing. It feels like my second home, you could say.”

Vierzba asked: “You’ve had some success at both programs. Now, it’s kind of winding down. You have a great opportunity ahead of you with Wichita State. But what are you going to miss most? You spent a lot of time here, you have to miss some things, right?”

Rost replied: “I have my host family back here, that’s like my second family. I know I’m going to miss them most. It’s going to be a little bit of a struggle there. But honestly, just all the friends I’ve made and all the memories I’ve made with my teammates I’ve had throughout the years I’ve been here.”

Vierzba said: “Now we can talk about the Shockers, Wichita State. What are you looking forward to most? Obviously, it’s going to be much tougher competition. What are you looking forward to in the next step of your baseball career?”

Rost said: “I’m honestly not expecting a whole lot. I kind of still want to compete and stuff like that. I’m kind of going there with an open mind right now. Because I don’t really know what to expect, especially at that high of a level. I’m just going to wing it and go through the motions and compete this fall for a starting job in the spring.”

Vierzba said: “Well, I think that wraps things up for this week’s Summer League Series. Carter, best of luck the rest of the way, and good luck at Wichita State.”

The Larks are off on Monday before beginning a two-game series in Willmar on Wednesday.

