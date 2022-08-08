Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLean County Friday night incident
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
North Dakota State Fair
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
Police combat violent crime as ranks shrink
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey; nuke plant shelled
The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save from euthanasia