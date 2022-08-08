Sanford lactation specialists hope to connect parents with resources

Since the implementation of the lactation program at GPH, the statistics are now higher than...
(Marresa Burke)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - How you feed your baby is a personal decision, and there are many parents who struggle to reach their goals when it comes to breastfeeding. That’s why lactation specialists at Sanford Health hope to spread information about breastfeeding and connect new parents with resources.

Lactation specialists help parents pre-delivery with a breastfeeding class in the hospital as they learn their baby’s cues, and for aftercare through a free breastfeeding helpline and a well-baby clinic. They’re hoping to reassure parents in what can be a difficult process.

“A common fear that parents have is that I don’t have enough milk for my baby. So, when lactation can go in and help a mother hand express and see the colostrum that she has — every drop counts — and so often times she can see, ‘Oh, I have milk,’” said Jessie Schmidt, registered nurse and international board-certified lactation consultant at Sanford.

Jesse Schmidt says during the recent formula shortage more people came to the well-baby clinic for support and reached out to the hotline for help maintaining their supply of milk.

The pediatric clinic at Sanford in Bismarck also partners with Rocky Mountain Milk Bank to accept donor human breastmilk to be brought back to the NICU babies in the community.

For more information visit: Breastfeeding Support | Sanford Health.

