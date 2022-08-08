Red River Women’s Clinic GoFundMe surpasses $1 million goal

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Aug. 8, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Support for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has poured in from across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Weeks later, a GoFundMe for the Red River Women’s Clinic has surpassed its goal of $1 million dollars.

The clinic has served women for over 20 years in downtown Fargo and now a building has been purchased in Moorhead to continue operations if and when abortion is outlawed in North Dakota.

“At this time, we will continue to see patients in North Dakota for another few weeks as we continue to acquire furniture and supplies for the new space in Minnesota,” Tammi Kromenaker said.

North Dakota’s Attorney Wrigley said in July that the clinic would have to cease operations on July 28. A lawsuit was filed to block the state’s trigger ban from going into effect. State District Court Judge Bruce Romanick ruled in favor of the Center for Reproductive Rights, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, and Tom Dickson of Dickson Law Office, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Red River Women’s Clinic. This ruling temporarily blocked the trigger ban and allows the clinic to continue operating in North Dakota.

Wrigley filed another certification letter with the North Dakota Legislative Council that would put the trigger ban into effect on August 26. As the clinic presses on with its lawsuit arguing that the North Dakota Constitution guarantees the right to abortion, Kromenaker said she will continue the transition to Moorhead with no gap in services.

The Red River Women’s Clinic is relocating to 302 Highway 75 North in Moorhead. Pro-Life Action Ministries (PLAM) said it’s not happy with the Red River Women’s Clinic moving to Moorhead and is leading a coalition of Christian churches and community members to ‘make a move problematic.’

