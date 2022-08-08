Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83(MGN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night.

Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.

The man, whose name will be withheld until next of kin is notified, died on scene. The driver and his passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

