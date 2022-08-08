New boat ramp construction at Twin Lakes in LaMoure County

New boat ramp
New boat ramp(Game and Fish)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Construction has started for a new boat ramp and revamped parking lot for Twin Lakes in LaMoure County.

The construction started on August 2 with more room to park and an easily accessible boat ramp.

Wesley Erdle, the fisheries project development supervisor, is working with private landowners to build new boat ramps across North Dakota.

There are at least six other boat ramps across North Dakota that are being built by the end of summer.

For more information click this link https://gf.nd.gov/ndo-news-video.

