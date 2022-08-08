Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he attempted to deal fentanyl in Bismarck.

An undercover officer says he communicated with 26-year-old Deshawn Taylor, who was using the name Ebk Woosa, on Facebook and text to arrange a drug deal. They say Taylor planned to deliver fentanyl to the undercover officer in Bismarck but fled at the meet-up and crashed into an unmarked cop car.

Taylor is charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.

In October 2021, Taylor was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges. He had been on pretrial release at the time of the Bismarck incident.

He’s in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.