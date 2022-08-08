Main Street Minute: Plato’s Closet arrives in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City has welcomed a new unique clothing business.

Plato’s Closet just opened, though they are only taking orders to sell currently.

They let you bring in your lightly worn clothing and Plato’s employees will inspect the clothing and make an offer.

The store is not officially open to the public yet as they are collecting orders and stocking all their racks.

If you have any unwanted lightly used clothing, you can drop it off at the store and they will go give you an offer for cash or store credit.

“Well, the past week we’ve been getting large orders in, so the girls and I have been streamlining processes to keep everything organized to get everyone’s orders back to them in a timely manner. It’s been taking about three days. Typically, it’s supposed to take one day, but obviously, everyone loves us so we are really happy about that,” said Kaitlynn Wikstron.

They haven’t set a date yet for a grand opening for the public to shop as they are waiting for the store to be fully stocked.

“We have to get through all the inventory orders we have on the floor now and fill every rack so there has to be zero empty space on our racks and we have to fill up 50 bins in our back stock before we can announce an official opening date,” said Kaitlynn Wikstron.

The store is located at 1425 24th Avenue SW, right next to Sakura.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.