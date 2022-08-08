Indoor batting cage business up and running in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - #Swing Away opened earlier this year in Mandan, giving the Bismarck-Mandan community a way to play slow-pitch softball and baseball year-round in their batting cages. The simulators allow patrons to track how fast and hard they can hit the ball.

The price rates are determined by timeframe and start in 30-minute blocks, but players can keep swinging for as long as they wish. The machine pitches every six seconds.

“I thought with winter time up here, it would be perfect not only with adults but kids, everybody could utilize. Because we don’t really have a lot of hitting facilities in the wintertime, and we don’t have a lot of stuff to do in the wintertime up here,” said Mike Loerch, co-owner of #Swing Away.

They also have an outdoor patio with fireplaces, and indoor games of BasketPong, gambling, and cornhole. #Swing Away sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and has a digital menu from Grand Junction Subs next door available for delivery.

They are located at 4530 Memorial Hwy, Suite 208 in Mandan.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.