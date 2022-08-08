Hettinger family harvests ‘field of faith’ in son’s memory

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) – Some people know their career path at a very young age.

From the time he was old enough to walk, Mitch Miller knew he was meant to be a farmer.

His family knew it too.

Mitch was his dad’s shadow, spending as much time in the tractor as he could as a kid.

Mitch’s dream was cut short when he passed away suddenly last fall.

But the good news: his legacy lives on, starting with one very small “field of faith.”

“This is my ‘Mitch corner,’” said Staci Miller as she walked to the corner of her yard.

Staci begins every day here.

“I just always look up and say, ‘Good morning God and good morning, Mitch,’” she said.

Mitch passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2021.

“It’s very challenging to live your life without your child because it’s not the natural order,” she explained.

As Mitch’s family learns to navigate life without him, they’re also determined to never forget Mitch or his love for farming, as they tend to this “field of faith.”

In March, his family planted 10 rows of wheat on Mitch’s grave, much like Mitch did in his mom’s garden when he was just seven or eight years old.

“It just seemed appropriate for us to do it on his grave for the first season,” explained Staci.

Just like Mitch did so many years ago, his family watched this wheat grow.

“He would call it ‘silly,’” laughed Mitch’s dad, Terry.

Finally, it was ready for harvest.

“It’s been healing for us,” said Staci.

“I’m sure he’d get a little kick out of it,” added his brother, Grant.

“It became a great memorial to someone that God made a farmer,” stated Staci.

The Millers feel that farmer’s presence as they harvest the wheat

“Look at the clouds,” said Staci as she looked to the sky. “It’s just like he’s behind the veil. I feel like I could reach up and see him.”

They know, like any good farmer, Mitch is still watching over his crop.

“I think what we have learned is that even in the hard times, we still have had a lot of blessings. And so, we’re thankful every day,” said Staci.

Thankful for the sun, rain and soil that made this field grow and for the faith that started it all.

It took six months for the Millers to learn Mitch’s cause of death. He had an unknown genetic mutation of high cholesterol and died of a massive heart attack.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.