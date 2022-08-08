Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

North Dakota State Fair
North Dakota State Fair(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?

The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website.

Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced.

More than 314,000 people attended the 2022 State Fair, a slight increase from the year before.

Leadership with the fair said they’re working on bringing back some events and attractions for the 2023 fair, including the MHA Indian Horse Relays.

