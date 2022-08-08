Bottineau Food Pantry feeds 10% of town

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – The Bottineau Food Pantry feeds 10% of its community. Those who work at the pantry don’t miss a day of passing around their boxes.

The Bottineau Food Pantry has about 200 families signed up. They also serve about 30 people through a senior commodities program.

”We’ll come up to a week away from the food pantry and I’ll realize that I’m short two cases of something, and I just mention it to a few people, and before you know it someone’s dropping off, say, two cases of green beans,” said Tim Schroeter, Food Pantry Director.

Unlike many organizations, Schroeter said he has plenty of volunteers helping out.

”Bottineau is an amazing community. I’ve never seen a community that comes together if there’s somebody that’s sick or has cancer or something. This community rallies around them,” said Christian Corley, scoutmaster.

And the volunteers come from a range of people also from the community.

”I always say 0-100 is what our volunteers are, and I’m pretty close to that hundred. I’ve got a lot of them pushing that 90 mark,” said Schroeter.

He said that since the start of COVID he ends up buying a lot of the food they need month-to-month from local grocery stores. Previously, Schroeter said they got it “nearly free.”

They serve food on the third Wednesday of each month to those that qualify, and always welcome more volunteers.

