Bishop Ryan football eyes playoff return after top four finish last year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Bishop Ryan Lions football team lost to Hillsboro/Central Valley in the semifinal last season, one game short of the Dakota Bowl.

The team graduated players in the defensive secondary and at the tight end position but returned quarterback Jett Lundeen.

The Lions also return size on the offensive and defensive line, including Coy Okeson and Brekken Johannes.

“The past is the past: you just have to look at it, get better and see what you can do to improve. Come back next year with a vengeance. Work your hardest every practice, every game and hopefully come closer to winning it all,” said Brekken, a junior.

Coach Roger Coleman added a name familiar to Lions fans: Carson Merck.

Carson, a senior, is playing his first year of high school football. He started at point guard on the Bishop Ryan basketball team that went to the ‘B’ last winter.

“It’s just hard work, really. Coming in every day, that’s what we did in basketball, that’s what we’re going to do in football. It really carries over to how you do in games. Hard work in practice shows up in games,” said Carson.

The Lions open the season against Langdon, another 2021 final four team, on Aug. 19 in Minot.

