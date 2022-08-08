Bishop Ryan football eyes playoff return after top four finish last year

Bishop Ryan Lions football
Bishop Ryan Lions football(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Bishop Ryan Lions football team lost to Hillsboro/Central Valley in the semifinal last season, one game short of the Dakota Bowl.

The team graduated players in the defensive secondary and at the tight end position but returned quarterback Jett Lundeen.

The Lions also return size on the offensive and defensive line, including Coy Okeson and Brekken Johannes.

“The past is the past: you just have to look at it, get better and see what you can do to improve. Come back next year with a vengeance. Work your hardest every practice, every game and hopefully come closer to winning it all,” said Brekken, a junior.

Coach Roger Coleman added a name familiar to Lions fans: Carson Merck.

Carson, a senior, is playing his first year of high school football. He started at point guard on the Bishop Ryan basketball team that went to the ‘B’ last winter.

“It’s just hard work, really. Coming in every day, that’s what we did in basketball, that’s what we’re going to do in football. It really carries over to how you do in games. Hard work in practice shows up in games,” said Carson.

The Lions open the season against Langdon, another 2021 final four team, on Aug. 19 in Minot.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 83
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
McLean County Friday night incident
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
North Dakota State Fair
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair

Latest News

Carter Rost
Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks Pitcher Carter Rost
first day of practice
10PM Sportscast 8/4/22
10PM Sportscast 8/7/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/7/2022
sports 8/5
10PM Sportscast 8/5/22