Anglers encouraged to keep fish caught in deep waters

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Game and Fish is encouraging anglers to keep fish caught from depths or more than 25 feet, rather than practice catch-and-release.

The change in water pressure will cause the swim bladder to expand causing what’s known as barotrauma within the fish.

Before fishing at least 25 feet deep, anglers should decide on what they catch before casting their lines.

