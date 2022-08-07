School supply drive comes to Bismarck and Mandan

First responder back-to-school drive(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Families are getting ready to go back to school, and first responders are helping their communities with supplies.

The first responder back-to-school drive started in Williston last year and expanded to Bismarck and Mandan to help more students. First responders hope to collect anything children might need for the school year. The donations will stay in the area to help nearby schools.

“It’s been great, so far we’ve had people coming and dropping off backpacks, and dropping off school supplies, and the best part about it is, as people are coming in, they’re shopping with their children, the children are also coming by,” said Sergeant Adrian Martinez.

Martinez said their goal was to collect 100 backpacks and outfits at each location.

