Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A McLean County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says around 11:25 p.m. Friday deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Underwood, but suspects fled in their vehicle and then ran into a cornfield near the Falkirk area.

As of Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office does not have any information that the suspects are armed or dangerous, however, they believe the suspects may be looking for a ride out of the area. One male is in custody so far related to this incident.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact the McLean County Sheriff’s Office at 701-462-8103.

