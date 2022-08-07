Kids learn about STEM at Gateway to Science Expo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 300 kids are learning about STEM education at Gateway to Science’s “Stem Expo” today.

MDU Resources and the Bismarck Larks teamed up with the science museum to show how STEM activities are not only fun but can make a great career.

“We’re showing little kids ‘this is fun,’ we’re sparking curiosity, but for adults, we’re reminding them that you’re still applying all of these science, technology, engineering and math, just when you’re working with your kids,” said Gateway to Science Programs Director Arin Casavant.

The expo also recognizes six students as ‘STEM all-stars,’ who are nominated by teachers for showing knowledge and hard work with STEM.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.