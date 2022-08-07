Game and Fish help ensure boat access to lakes and rivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can’t really get your boat out on the water without some kind of ramp.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages around 450 lakes statewide and many of them have boat ramps. This year Twin Lakes, a popular lake north of LaMoure in southeast North Dakota, will have a much-improved boat ramp.

“So two weeks ago we came in here with a long stick track hoe, set this bed out in the water that’s lined up with this slab with some rock and got the proper slope. And then in a few hours here, we will bring a dozer in and shove this ramp out into the lake, let it extend a couple of feet. We’ll doll into that slab and then pour another slab that will stay stationary,” said NDGF fisheries development project supervisor Wesley Erdle.

Anglers and boating recreationists will certainly benefit from the new concrete ramp and parking lot.

“You’re going to have a little bit wider ramp, and then also, the parking lot and stuff up here has been improved quite a bit so there’s more room to park,” said Erdle.

Twin Lakes isn’t the only lake in North Dakota getting a makeover.

“Earlier in the year we put a new ramp in at Horsehead up in Kidder County. We got a big double lane ramp on the north basin of Alkaline going in in Kidder County. Reconstructing a ramp at Lake Williams in Kidder. And then also we’ve started a ramp down at Railroad in Logan County. Later this summer, we’ll be on the Yellowstone there at Sundheim Park installing and building a new ramp. And then just downstream at the Confluence on the upper Missouri we will be building a new facility too there,” said Erdle.

After a ramp is complete, Game and Fish partners with local entities, like local wildlife clubs, county and city park boards and other government agencies to manage day to day operations.

These new ramps would not be possible without the cooperation of private landowners.

“The singular most important part of the equation in this process is the landowner. Without them, none of this happens, and it’s all about building that relationship throughout the process and then strengthening as the years go by,” said Erdle.

In addition to new boat ramps, Erdle and his crews do general maintenance on docks, fishing piers, signs, vault toilets and fish cleaning stations statewide.

