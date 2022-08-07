Capital A’Fair returns for 48th annual event

Capital A'Fair
Capital A'Fair(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the state’s largest art fairs returned to the State Capitol Grounds this weekend.

The 48th annual Capital A’Faire, is an event put on by the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association.

Vendors say the event brings people together from all over the country to appreciate arts and crafts. The fair has a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, like craft demonstrations and inflatables for kids.

“People can learn about the arts, they’re exposed to the arts, and have an opportunity to really understand that these are small businesses, and this is their craft, and really get the chance to experience that,” said executive director Lynae Hanson.

Hanson said six to eight thousand people visit the fair each year.

