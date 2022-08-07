‘Affordable Connectivity Program’ for broadband internet services offered to ND households

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Center for Rural Health of North Dakota has announced the Affordable Connectivity Program. It’s a program through the Federal Communications Commission to help low-income households afford broadband needed for work, school and healthcare.

The program allows for a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. There is an additional benefit of a one-time discount to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet. This is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

“Access to healthcare takes on new meaning in a digital age, as we see the importance of broadband for rural and tribal communities to better access healthcare services and health information,” said Brad Gibbens, acting director of the Center for Rural Health.

For more information, click here, and to find out if you qualify, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.