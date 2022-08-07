‘Affordable Connectivity Program’ for broadband internet services offered to ND households

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Center for Rural Health of North Dakota has announced the Affordable Connectivity Program. It’s a program through the Federal Communications Commission to help low-income households afford broadband needed for work, school and healthcare.

The program allows for a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. There is an additional benefit of a one-time discount to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet. This is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

“Access to healthcare takes on new meaning in a digital age, as we see the importance of broadband for rural and tribal communities to better access healthcare services and health information,” said Brad Gibbens, acting director of the Center for Rural Health.

For more information, click here, and to find out if you qualify, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
MDU Resources Group and Knife River
One major North Dakota company is set to become two
Mall of America
Minot native recounts chaos in Mall of America shooting
Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives

Latest News

McLean County Friday night incident
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
ND Outdoors: maintaining boat ramps
Game and Fish help ensure boat access to lakes and rivers
First responder back-to-school drive
School supply drive comes to Bismarck and Mandan
sports 8/5
10PM Sportscast 8/5/22