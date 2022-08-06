North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota

New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo.

Kromenaker has a lawsuit pending that seeks to block North Dakota’s abortion ban on the grounds that it’s contrary to the state constitution. She’ll have to shut down later this month unless a judge intervenes.

Kromenaker hasn’t said when the new location will open but has said patients won’t see any interruption in service.

