Minnesota jury: Woman wasn’t entitled to morning-after pill

A Minnesota woman is suing a pharmacist who did not fill a morning after pill prescription...
A Minnesota woman is suing a pharmacist who did not fill a morning after pill prescription because it violated his beliefs.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A jury has ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman’s rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago.

Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Leaders with the group Gender Justice, which represented Anderson in this case, said they plan to appeal.

Anderson brought her prescription for a morning-after pill to the Thrifty White Pharmacy in McGregor in January 2019. Longtime pharmacist George Badeaux told her he could not fill the prescription based on his beliefs.

Anderson eventually got her prescription filled at a pharmacy in Brainerd, making the round-trip of more than 100 miles.

Attorneys for Badeaux did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previous Coverage: Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
MDU Resources Group and Knife River
One major North Dakota company is set to become two
Mall of America
Minot native recounts chaos in Mall of America shooting
Ward County crash
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection

Latest News

New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought