Minnesota jury: Woman wasn’t entitled to morning-after pill

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A jury has ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman’s rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago.

Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Leaders with the group Gender Justice, which represented Anderson in this case, said they plan to appeal.

Anderson brought her prescription for a morning-after pill to the Thrifty White Pharmacy in McGregor in January 2019. Longtime pharmacist George Badeaux told her he could not fill the prescription based on his beliefs.

Anderson eventually got her prescription filled at a pharmacy in Brainerd, making the round-trip of more than 100 miles.

Attorneys for Badeaux did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

