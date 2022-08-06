Families honored with Gold Star Award ceremony

Gold Star Award ceremony
Gold Star Award ceremony(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 225 North Dakota service members gave their ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

Around 50 people were a part of a Gold Star Award ceremony Saturday to honor the family and memory of James McAleer III, a US Army Warrant Officer who died in Vietnam.

Jim Nelson, the AMVETS State Chaplain, said the award is important to help heal the wounds of the family members who lost their loved ones, and remember soldiers who were not recognized in their time due to the climate around the war.

“It brings back a lot of good and bad memories, so it’s good we can celebrate his life like this,” said sister Diane Meier.

Nelson said that they have honored more than five hundred families with the gold star award so far. They’re planning on honoring three more throughout the next month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
MDU Resources Group and Knife River
One major North Dakota company is set to become two
Mall of America
Minot native recounts chaos in Mall of America shooting
Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives

Latest News

Cara Mund
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
weather morse code cap
Morse Code of Weather: how a layer of warm air aloft (a 'cap') can prohibit thunderstorm development
Oil rig
North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota