Families honored with Gold Star Award ceremony

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 225 North Dakota service members gave their ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

Around 50 people were a part of a Gold Star Award ceremony Saturday to honor the family and memory of James McAleer III, a US Army Warrant Officer who died in Vietnam.

Jim Nelson, the AMVETS State Chaplain, said the award is important to help heal the wounds of the family members who lost their loved ones, and remember soldiers who were not recognized in their time due to the climate around the war.

“It brings back a lot of good and bad memories, so it’s good we can celebrate his life like this,” said sister Diane Meier.

Nelson said that they have honored more than five hundred families with the gold star award so far. They’re planning on honoring three more throughout the next month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.