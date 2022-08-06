Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress.

Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election.

Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman in the United States House of Representatives.

She was the first and only North Dakotan to win Miss America.

