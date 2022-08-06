Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives

Cara Mund
Cara Mund(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress.

Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election.

Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman in the United States House of Representatives.

She was the first and only North Dakotan to win Miss America.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
Tobin was born on the pool deck at a YMCA in Colorado.
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool
MDU Resources Group and Knife River
One major North Dakota company is set to become two
Mall of America
Minot native recounts chaos in Mall of America shooting
Ward County crash
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection

Latest News

weather morse code cap
Morse Code of Weather: how a layer of warm air aloft (a 'cap') can prohibit thunderstorm development
Oil rig
North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota
Mall of America shooting
Mall of America shooting