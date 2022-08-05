Railway Avenue closed in Minot on and off for three years

Photo: Souris River Joint Board
Photo: Souris River Joint Board(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Railway Avenue is shut down between 4th Street and 27th Street in Minot, and that might become a common sight over the next couple years.

The road is closed for work on the phase 5 flood protection project. This stage is expected to last into the winter this year, and Public Works staff expect the road will be closed several more times over the next three years.

“We’re coming along really good. Even with the rain and the showers like that it’s been going good,” said public works director Dan Jonasson.

They are building a storm water pump station in the initial stage and a flood control outfall structure.

“We appreciate the public’s patience on all of this. I know it’s an inconvenience and going to be an inconvenience like I said for the next three years we’re going to have continuous flood control projects going on,” said Jonasson.

The work on MI-5 will help protect 60% of the city according to the Mouse River Plan.

