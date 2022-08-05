Northern entrances through Yellowstone National Park expected to open in October

GARDINER, M.T. (KUMV) - Repair efforts continue towards reopening roads to Yellowstone National Park following massive flooding in June.

About 93% of paved roads throughout the park have been reopened, and Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said they expect the North and Northeast entrances through Montana to open by October 15.

Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) thanked park officials for accelerating construction, because gateway towns such as Gardiner and Cooke City rely on tourism for their local economies.

The North and Northeast Entrances are open for foot and bike travel only.

