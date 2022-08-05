New Executive Director at Dickinson Parks & Recreation

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - There is new leadership at Dickinson Parks & Recreation.

Benjamin Rae is the organization’s new executive director. Rae has worked in athletics and recreation throughout his career, with his most recent stop in Utah.

He replaced longtime director James Kramer who announced he was moving into retirement.

Rae said he’s excited to learn more about the community.

“The size of the community and just the variety of options, you’re not going to go very many places in the country with a community of 25,000 and find a golf course and a community center with so many diverse options, and an ice arena,” said Dickinson Parks & Recreation executive director Benjamin Rae.

Rae said if you stop by the recreation center don’t hesitate to say hello.

