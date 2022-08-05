New Executive Director at Dickinson Parks & Recreation

New executive director at Dickinson Parks & Recreation Benjamin Rae
New executive director at Dickinson Parks & Recreation Benjamin Rae(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - There is new leadership at Dickinson Parks & Recreation.

Benjamin Rae is the organization’s new executive director. Rae has worked in athletics and recreation throughout his career, with his most recent stop in Utah.

He replaced longtime director James Kramer who announced he was moving into retirement.

Rae said he’s excited to learn more about the community.

“The size of the community and just the variety of options, you’re not going to go very many places in the country with a community of 25,000 and find a golf course and a community center with so many diverse options, and an ice arena,” said Dickinson Parks & Recreation executive director Benjamin Rae.

Rae said if you stop by the recreation center don’t hesitate to say hello.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
ATV Crash
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
Ward County crash
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

Former KFYR-TV photographer Robb Vedvick
More millennials living with parents according to new study
North Dakota wages
North Dakota wages
Dickinson Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center
Dickinson’s domestic violence shelter sees increase in usage
MDU Resources Group and Knife River
One major North Dakota company is set to become two