More volunteers needed for Babe Ruth World Series

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston is set to host the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series next week, and officials say more volunteers are needed.

This will be the third time in 10 years that the city will host the event. Teams from all across the nation, including Washington, Florida, and Massachusetts will be playing. Host president Larry Grondahl says the work of the committee, grounds crew, and volunteers are vital towards giving fans a good experience.

“Everybody in Williston and the area, if they see anyone walking around with a World Series committee shirt on, they should thank them for what they do, because they put in countless hours to make this happen,” said Grondahl.

The biggest need is for concession workers.

For more information, contact Shana Zaste at 701-770-1115 or Carrie Heller at 701-770-1478.

