More volunteers needed for Babe Ruth World Series

Babe Ruth World Series
Babe Ruth World Series(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston is set to host the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series next week, and officials say more volunteers are needed.

This will be the third time in 10 years that the city will host the event. Teams from all across the nation, including Washington, Florida, and Massachusetts will be playing. Host president Larry Grondahl says the work of the committee, grounds crew, and volunteers are vital towards giving fans a good experience.

“Everybody in Williston and the area, if they see anyone walking around with a World Series committee shirt on, they should thank them for what they do, because they put in countless hours to make this happen,” said Grondahl.

The biggest need is for concession workers.

For more information, contact Shana Zaste at 701-770-1115 or Carrie Heller at 701-770-1478.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
ATV Crash
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
Ward County crash
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

Photo: National Parks Service
Northern entrances through Yellowstone National Park expected to open in October
PHOTO CREDIT: SEN. STEVE DAINES
Republicans denounce budget reconciliation bill amid fears of worsening inflation
Bis-Man Transit accepts school supply donations
Bis-Man Transit accepting school supply donations to assist local students
Drew Noble Convicted
Libby, MT man found guilty in child sex crimes case