Libby, MT man found guilty in child sex crimes case

By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – A Williams County jury convicted a Libby, Montana, man Thursday on 45 felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possessing prohibited materials.

Drew Noble faced 81 felony charges after authorities said they found hidden camera videos of a teen in a bathroom and large quantities of child sexual abuse materials on his electronic devices.

Judge Benjamen Johnson declared a mistrial on the other 36 counts after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

During closing statements, the state argued the 33-year-old Noble knowingly possessed the material while the defense questioned BCI’s process of extracting the data from his devices.

Judge Johnson ordered a presentencing investigation and held Noble without bail until sentencing, which will be scheduled for a later date.

