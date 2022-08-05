Flasher Freshmen shares act of kindness at a 4-H contest

FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tragedy, community members often step up to spread kindness. When Gentry Schmidt, a freshman at Flasher Public High School, heard about the tragic death of six-year-old Mabel Askay during the Mandan 4th of July Parade, she knew she wanted to help.

This is one of Gentry’s beloved animals that she uses for 4-H competitions.

“Well, my siblings have been doing it since I was little. I’ve been in it since I was five. I’ve been showing beef for four years and sheep for five, so I’ve just grown up around it, and I’ve always liked being around animals,” said Schmidt.

Gentry was inspired to think of others during her 4-H contest and what she could do with her winnings.

“Well, my older sister works at DK Orthodontist, and I saw how big of an impact it had on her, and I couldn’t imagine the family, so I wanted to help them as much as possible and in any way.

Her love for animals and 4-H became a perfect option for her to spread kindness.

“It’s not a big toll on me, but I feel good about it. I think it’s something good to do,” said Schmidt.

Gentry says if there’s one good thing people could take away from her good deed, it’s kindness.

“Have more kindness in the world. We need it,” said Schmidt.

After Gentry finishes the Morton County Fair this weekend, she will donate all of her winnings to Mabel’s family.

Gentry’s family owns and operates a ranch in Flasher, North Dakota, where she gets to take care of the six animals she is showing for 4-H this year.

